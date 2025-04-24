Indian Navy test fires medium-range surface-to-air missile in Arabian Sea | Watch

The Indian Navy has successfully test-fired a Medium range surface-to-air missile (MR-SAM) air defence missile system aboard the INS Surat warship in the Arabian Sea Indian Navy ship sailing in the sea. (Representational)(REUTERS)

The navy informed about the test through a post on the social media platform X.

"#IndianNavy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer #INSSurat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea-skimming target, marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities," the Indian Navy wrote in the post.

The test has taken place before the scheduled surface-to-surface missile testing by the Pakistan Navy in the Arabian Sea. The MR-SAM is highly effective against surface-to-surface missiles and other aerial targets.

The latest development demonstrates the Indian Navy's growing prowess in indigenous warship design, development, and operations, and underscores the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, according to a statement.

INS Surat is the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project. The warship ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world, with an indigenous content of 75 percent. It is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

Indian Navy ships complete AIKEYME exercise

Two ships of the Indian Navy, INS Chennai and INS Kesari, sailed from Dar es Salaam after the successful completion of the maiden edition of the AIKEYME exercise. The ships departed on April 19, as announced by the Indian Navy in a statement.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Navy noted, “Marking the successful completion of the maiden edition of #AIKEYME exercise, the Indian Naval Ships #INSChennai and #INSKesari sailed from Dar es Salaam on #19Apr 25.”

"RAdm AR Hassan, Navy Commander #TPDF & Cmde Agyapal Singh, DA India, along with TPDF personnel were present at the port attending the departure ceremony," It further added.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Indian Navy shared a post that mentioned the closing ceremony of the AIKEYME Exercise.

The event was attended by Major General Gaguti, Chief of Personnel of the Tanzania People's Defence Force, who was the Chief Guest for the occasion.

Notably, a comprehensive debrief of the exercise was held during the event, followed by cultural programs and addresses by the dignitaries.