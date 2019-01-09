Indian-origin man jailed for selling illegal pills in UK

Indian-origin man Jagdiep Dhonsi was among three men jailed for involvement in the illegal supply of potentially dangerous prescription-only medicines in the United Kingdom, officials said in London on Wednesday.

The Southwark Crown Court sentenced Dhonsi to 38 months in jail, while Amrin Mirza got 18 months and Shirina Ali nine months’ imprisonment respectively for their roles in the crimes following a complex investigation by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

MHRA said its officials seized more than 300,000 tablets, worth over £315,000, adding that they believe the haul represented a fraction of the overall illegal operation.

The three West London-based men were convicted of conspiracy to supply unauthorised medicines, including diazepam, zolpidem and zopiclone which are also controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act, together with other powerful prescription-only medicines.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 16:42 IST