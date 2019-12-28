e-paper
Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
India News / Indian polity misses him: Amit Shah remembers Jaitley on his birth anniversary

Indian polity misses him: Amit Shah remembers Jaitley on his birth anniversary

Jaitley passed away on August 24 this year at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 66.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2019 19:12 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Amit Shah on Saturday remembered former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary.
Amit Shah on Saturday remembered former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary. (PTI Photo )
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday remembered former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary and said that the Indian polity misses him dearly.

“Remembering Arun Jaitley ji with a heavy heart on his birth anniversary. He was an outstanding parliamentarian, one of our most valuable leaders, a great thinker, orator, who could marshal up cogent arguments steeped in facts and history, effortlessly. Indian polity misses him,” tweeted Shah.

Jaitley passed away on August 24 this year at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 66.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled Jaitley’s statue in Patna on his birth anniversary. Jaitley’s family and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had also attended the event.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the Ministry of Finance will hold its first Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture on March 20, 2020.

“An economist conclave shall be held the next day. Eminent economists shall be invited,” she said.

