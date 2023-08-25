News / India News / ‘Indian roads long enough to cover distance between Earth & Moon': PM Modi in Greece

‘Indian roads long enough to cover distance between Earth & Moon': PM Modi in Greece

BySreelakshmi B
Aug 25, 2023 10:38 PM IST

The PM's statement comes in the backdrop of India's successful moon mission on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Greece on Friday and said that since the moon is a hot topic these days he would like to say something about the Indian roads in connection with the moon. PM said, “In the last 9 years, the roads built in villages in India are of a total distance that can cover the distance between the Earth and the Moon...”

PM Modi(ANI)
The PM's statement comes in the backdrop of India's successful moon mission on Tuesday. In his address, the Prime Minister said further, "By hoisting the Tiranga (on the moon), we have made the world aware of India's capabilities. Congratulatory messages are pouring in from across the world. The social media is full of congratulatory messages. When the achievement is this big, its celebration also continues. Your faces say that wherever you might be in the world, India beats in your heart. I congratulate you once again on the grand success of Chandrayaan-3."

The Prime Minister also talked about India's relations with Greece. He said, “Greece-India relations go back centuries. These are relations of civilisation, of culture...Both of us have learnt a lot from each other, we have also taught a lot to each other.”

"Greece is the place where the Olympics originated. The passion for sports is increasing in the Indian youth. Athletes coming from small towns in India are performing wonderfully from the Olympics to the University Games. When Neeraj Chopra won a medal in the Olympics, everyone was proud. A few days back, even in World University Games, Indian youth performed amazingly well..." he added.

The PM praised the roles of Sikh gurus in strengthening India-Greece relations.

PM Modi arrived in Athens on Friday after attending the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg. At the Athens International Airport, Modi was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.

(With inputs from agencies)

