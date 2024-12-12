Indian student dies, 4 injured after horrific car crash in UK's Leicestershire

A 32-year-old Indian student, Chiranjeevi Panguluri, has died in a road accident in Leicestershire, eastern England. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the car Panguluri was travelling in left the road and ended up in a ditch. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.(REUTERS)

According to the Leicestershire Police, Panguluri was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers, including one woman and two men, and the driver were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The two male passengers remain in hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

"Chiranjeevi Panguluri, 32, was the passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, which was travelling county bound from Leicester towards Market Harborough, before leaving the road and coming to rest in a ditch," a police statement read.

"Mr Panguluri, from Leicester, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers, one woman and two men, in the vehicle and the driver were all taken to hospital. The two male passengers remain in hospital with serious injuries which have been described as not life-threatening," it added.

"Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the A6 on Tuesday morning and witnessed the collision. They would also like people to check whether they have captured any footage on dash cam equipment," the Leicestershire Police statement said.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on bail. The police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to aid their investigation.

All those involved in the collision are reportedly from Andhra Pradesh. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Indian community in the UK, and authorities are working to provide support to the families affected.

Indian found dead in UK

Earlier this year, the body of a 24-year-old Indian woman was found hidden in the trunk of a car in the UK. Harshita Brella's family has hinted at a possible dowry dispute being linked to her death. According to news agency ANI, Brella's family has raised suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her demise.

Brella, a 24-year-old Indian woman from Delhi, was living with her husband in the UK at the time of her death. The investigation into her death is ongoing, and authorities have not yet confirmed the cause or any potential motives.