Indian student in US fails to halt car at stop sign, crashes into truck; dies

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2025 01:50 PM IST

The incident took place when Mohammed Wajid, a native of Hyderabad, failed to stop at the posted stop sign at an intersection and collided with a truck.

A 28-year-old Indian student died in a road accident in Plymouth County of America's Massachusetts on January 28.

Mohammed Wajid.(X/Mohammed Wajid)
Mohammed Wajid.(X/Mohammed Wajid)

The incident took place when Mohammed Wajid, a native of Hyderabad, failed to stop at the posted stop sign at an intersection and collided with a truck hauling grain.

According to Iowa State Patrol, Wajid's vehicle struck the rear of the grain causing it to split in half. He was declared dead at the hospital. The truck driver survived the accident.

The accident also caused a fire in nearby fields, which was later extinguished by firefighters.

Telangana Congress Secretary Mohammed Shahabuddin shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed condolences.

Also Read | Indian student in US accidentally shoots himself during birthday celebration

He also informed that Wajid was an active leader of the Youth Congress in Khairatabad Division and a member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the USA.

“Today is a sad day for me and our entire Congress family. We've lost a dear friend and colleague, Mohammed Wajid, in a tragic accident in Chicago, USA,” Shahabuddin wrote on X.

“Wajid was an active leader of the Youth Congress in Khairatabad Division and a member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the USA. His passion, energy, and dedication to our organization will be deeply missed,” he added.

He also shared Wajid's photograph with Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. "Rest in peace, dear Wajid. Your memory will live on in our hearts," he wrote.

