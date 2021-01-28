Indian vaccines reflect scientists' hard work, PM's commitment: Naqvi
Two made in India anti-coronavirus vaccines brought within a year of the outbreak of the pandemic is a crystal clear manifestation of the hard work by Indian scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to ensuring people's well-being, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday.
India has not only taken care of the health and well-being of its own people during the coronavirus crisis, it has also helped other nations by them sending vaccines, the minority affairs minister said at a 'Nutrition and Covid Awareness Camp'.
The camp has been organised by the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) under the corporate social responsibility programme for women from underprivileged sections of the society.
"The world's largest vaccination programme is going on in India. More than 20 lakh people of the country have been given Covid-19 vaccines. About 3 crore people will be given Covid-19 vaccines in the first two phases," Naqvi said.
The development of two made in India anti-coronavirus vaccines within a year of the outbreak of the pandemic is a "crystal clear" manifestation of the hard work of "our scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the health and well-being of the people of the country", Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.
Prime Minister Modi has led the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic from the front and has turned a crisis into an opportunity to make India 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), he said.
He added the prime minister's effective measures have ensured that despite huge population, India has been successful in containing the effect of the pandemic to a great extent.
Naqvi said that NMDFC has been spreading the message of improving nutrition and health awareness among the masses. NMDFC has earlier organized such a camp at Kashipur in Uttarakhand for the women members of handloom cluster.
India has granted emergency use authorisation to two vaccines, Oxford's Covishield being manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong, Left agree to share 193 seats in Bengal assembly, to hold talks on rest
- On December 24, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) formally approved a tie-up with the Left parties in Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Tikait brothers differ, situation tense at Ghazipur border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest ends in Noida as BKU faction quits Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal
- The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) said it was ending the protest because it had lost direction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India slips six places to rank 86 in corruption perception index 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Feb 28
- "However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. The suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thank you for patience': Delhi top cop to staff on R-Day chaos. Read letter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian vaccines reflect scientists' hard work, PM's commitment: Naqvi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India fulfilled its global responsibility': PM Modi's top quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry government launches helpline to assist fishermen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beating Retreat: New song to be played to commemorate 50 years of 1971 victory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Many more Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines soon': PM Modi at Davos Dialogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials in Ghaziabad ask farmers to vacate protest site by tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 CPI (M) workers held in connection with Muslim League cadre’s murder
- The CPI (M), however, distanced itself from the incident saying a clash between two groups led to the killing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 8 in money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand’s Republic Day tableau bags 3rd spot, maiden award for hill-state
- The theme of the tableau was the main symbols that represent the religious legacy and biodiversity of the Himalayan state. The tableau called ‘Kedarkhand’ which was displayed in the parade focussed on the Kedarnath shrine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox