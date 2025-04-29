India-Nepal border: U.P. starts action against unrecognised madrasas

The Uttar Pradesh government has started action against unrecognised madrasas, mosques and allegedly illegal structures constructed on government land in districts along the India-Nepal border. The district administration razed illegal structures to reclaim government land while the unrecognised madrasas have been closed. The 700-km border passes through seven U.P. districts -- Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit (For representation only)

The drive was launched in border districts, including Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Balarampur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj, on April 25.

Making a strong push for reforms in Uttar Pradesh’s madrasa education system, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on April 25 had highlighted the need for strict compliance with infrastructural standards before granting official recognition to any madrasa in the state.

He had also proposed forming a committee to recommend necessary reforms for the smooth functioning of madrasas, job security for teachers, and a better future for the students.

In November 2024, the Supreme Court directed the state governments that no demolition should be carried out without a prior 15-day notice to the owner of a property and without following the statutory guidelines.

A state government officer said a drive has been launched to free the 0-10 km area along the India-Nepal border from encroachment and operation of unrecognized madarsas. The 700-km border passes through seven U.P. districts -- Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit.

Citizens of both the countries move freely across the open India-Nepal border. The security in the border areas is monitored by Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) and district police, he said.

“The state government has made it clear that illegal occupation and unrecognised religious or educational institutions within a 10-km of the Nepal border will not be tolerated. The administration has been directed to remove identified encroachments promptly and ensure continuous monitoring in the area. The administration has implemented the court order while carrying out a demolition drive against illegal structures,” he said.

The campaign reflects the government’s commitment to securing the India-Nepal border and curbing unauthorised activities, the officer said. The operation is backed by comprehensive checks and notices, aiming to reclaim government land and ensure compliance with legal standards for religious institutions, the officer said. The drive will continue until all illegal encroachments and unrecognised setups are addressed, he said.

Minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari said, “The Yogi government is working fully to ensure that the youth of our country get a good education. Madrasa is an extremely important institution for the education of poor Muslims. We can provide a good education system there and we can develop modern education along with Islam. Our government is working on this. There are certain standards of education. We continuously order that our respective madrasas should follow these standards. If anyone does not follow these standards, then we will definitely take appropriate action against him.”

BAHRAICH

In Bahraich, district minority welfare officer Sanjay Mishra said three madrasas in the 0-10 km zone of the India-Nepal border were shut down due to lack of recognition papers and land ownership documents.

Chief revenue officer Devendra Pal Singh said two district-level teams removed 89 illegal encroachments in Nanpara, demolishing temporary structures on government land. Some encroachers voluntarily dismantled their setups while others without alternative housing have been temporarily spared, with plans to relocate them through leases.

The anti-encroachment teams were led by the SDM, police circle officer and revenue personnel.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP-Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari confirmed that adequate security forces were deployed to ensure smooth operations.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Gaurav Ranjan stated that the campaign was overseen by chief revenue officer Devendra Pal Singh following directives from district magistrate Monica Rani.

Of the 495 unrecognized madrasas identified in Bahraich, action is prioritised for those near the border, with further measures planned for the rest.

SHRAVASTI

Twenty-six unrecognized madrasas were sealed in Shravasti. Twelve of them were in Jamunaha tehsil, SDM SK Rai said while SDM Bhinga Ashish Bhardwaj disclosed that 14 were in Bhinga.

These institutions lacked recognition papers and land ownership documents, with some operating on government land, officials said.

Rai stated that the minority welfare department has identified 80 unrecognized madrasas in Jamunaha, all of which are under scrutiny. While no structures have been demolished yet, action is being proposed against madrasas on government land, alongside their closure.

LAKHIMPUR KHERI

The administrative and police officials in Lakhimpur Kheri district’s Pallia tehsil razed an incomplete structure of the mosque on Sunday.

The step came after the authorities took a strong note of a fresh attempt by the local ‘masjid’ committee to erect a mosque on government land in Krishnanagar Colony in Sampurnanagar area close to the India-Nepal border.

Pallia subdivisional magistrate Ratnakar Mishra said, “On receiving a complaint about attempts to construct the mosque again, the site was inspected and the walls of the mosque which had been erected were razed to the ground.”

“Even in 2023, attempts were made to encroach on government land by constructing a mosque. However, the administration had stopped the work and removed the construction,” he said.

He said no fresh notice to remove the illegal structure was required as a notice had been already served in 2023, asking the committee to avoid construction on the public land.

MAHARAJGANJ AND SIDDHARTHNAGAR

The authorities in Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar districts demolished two mazars (mausoleums) and a mosque in the Shohratgarh tehsil of Siddharthnagar.

Demolition actions were also undertaken at an Eidgah and another mazar in Jhulnipur village of Maharajganj on Monday.

Over the past two days, a total of 30 religious structures, including madrasas, mosques, and mazars, have been identified for removal. Of these, 19 are located in Maharajganj district and 11 in Siddharthnagar, with six specifically in the Shohratgarh tehsil.

Superintendent of police, Maharajganj, Somendra Meena confirmed that inspections were carried out in Jhulnipur and Nichlaul areas. He stated that police are on high alert and regular patrolling is being conducted to maintain peace.

Maharajganj district magistrate Anunay Jha said, “After yhr state government directives, a survey of madrasas within a 10–15 km radius of the India-Nepal border is underway.” However, he declined to share further details.

Additional district magistrate, Siddharthnagar, Gaurav Srivastava said SDMs and basic education officers are actively surveying madrasas. He said the institutions that were unable to produce valid ownership documents would face demolition.