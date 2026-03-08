Indians make the best diplomats: Andhra CM at Raisina Dialogue

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Indians were the best diplomats in any country in the world, given the currently rising geopolitical tensions. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu with President of the Observer Research Foundation Samir Saran at Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Addressing a session on technology, governance and the future at Raisina Dialogue-2026 organised by Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in New Delhi, the chief minister said Indians had earned a strong reputation worldwide for their ability to integrate seamlessly into societies and contribute positively wherever they live and work.

“Wherever you go in the world, you will find Indians. They integrate easily with local communities and contribute to the welfare of the global community. In that sense, Indians are among the best diplomats,” Naidu said.

The chief minister noted that earlier migration from India was largely concentrated in places such as Silicon Valley in the United States, but today Indians are present across continents and sectors, especially in technology and innovation. He expressed confidence that India could soon witness a phase of reverse migration as opportunities and economic prospects continue to grow within the country.

He emphasised that policy continuity, consensus-driven governance and cooperative federalism have been key drivers of India’s strong growth trajectory. He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring consistency in policy making and building consensus on critical national issues.

“Our Prime Minister focuses on building consensus on important issues. Consistency in policies is extremely important for long-term development. Stable policies give confidence not only to our stakeholders but also to the global community,” Naidu said.

He added that India was already growing at the rate of over 7% and has the potential to grow even faster if the country continues to maintain stable policies and collaborative governance.

The chief minister also outlined Andhra Pradesh’s vision of building a strong deep-technology ecosystem in Amaravati. He said the state is positioning itself as a hub for Artificial Intelligence, advanced data centres and quantum computing.

“The Quantum Valley initiative aims to create a world-class ecosystem for next-generation technologies and attract global research institutions, technology companies and startups,” he said.

Naidu said Amaravati was being developed as a creative and knowledge-driven city with dedicated clusters such as drone city, aerospace hubs and electronics manufacturing zones.

He added that the state government is focused on building world-class infrastructure and ensuring quick approvals for investors, making Andhra Pradesh an attractive destination for global investments and technology development.

On the changing global demographic patterns, Naidu emphasised on the need for forward-looking population strategies. He said several countries were facing the challenge of aging populations, while some regions in India, particularly southern states, are witnessing declining fertility rates.

Reflecting on his political journey, CM Naidu said that three decades ago leaders were promoting family planning, but today governments must discuss population management to ensure balanced demographic growth.

“The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a population management policy aimed at encouraging sustainable population growth and addressing future workforce challenges,” he said.

During the session, Observer Research Foundation President Samir Saran expressed interest in establishing the organisation’s southern centre in Amaravati. Saran said that while ORF currently has centres in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, the next southern office could be located in Amaravati.

Responding to the proposal, Naidu invited ORF to set up its centre in the Andhra Pradesh capital and highlighted the upcoming Amaravati Global Leadership Centre being developed in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).