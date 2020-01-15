e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / India News / Indians should lead the world in finding unity in diversity: Mohan Bhagwat

Indians should lead the world in finding unity in diversity: Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS chief was attending an event to inaugurate a medical dialysis centre in the national capital, which was also attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

india Updated: Jan 15, 2020 10:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was attending an event to inaugurate a medical dialysis centre in the national capital.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was attending an event to inaugurate a medical dialysis centre in the national capital. (PTI Photo)
         

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the people of India should lead the world in finding unity in diversity rather than searching for diversity in unity.

“There is diversity in the universe and we have to accept and respect it. It is the culture of this country to live with the knowledge that diversity came out of unity. We are not the ones who search for diversity in unity. We are the ones who understand that there is unity in diversity,” Bhagwat said addressing a gathering here.

He was attending an event to inaugurate a medical dialysis centre in the national capital, which was also attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The RSS chief said that people nowadays look for how they are different from others.

“Nowadays, our caste or political allegiance determine whether we are united or separated. The whole world is plagued by this wrong approach. Indians have to correct this trend,” Bhagwat said.

“It doesn’t take long for one to become many. The universe was created on the whim of Bramha Ji. He said that he was alone and bored. So, the universe was created after a big bang and focused to create many,” he added.

Bhagwat said that RSS workers are always engaged in selflessly working for the welfare of society and those in need.

tags
top news
‘Not India’s way to be disruptionist power’: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
‘Not India’s way to be disruptionist power’: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief
‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief
Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells SC
Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells SC
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’
‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’
‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos
‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
Watch: Bengaluru civic body’s unique initiative to curb public urination
Watch: Bengaluru civic body’s unique initiative to curb public urination
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news