Indians travelling to visa-free Vietnamese island Phu Quoc warned over two things: Check advisory

According to the advisory, visa-free access is restricted to Phu Quoc Island and does not permit entry into mainland Vietnam. This means Indian travellers cannot visit cities such as Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi without a valid Vietnamese visa.

Phu Quoc Island has emerged as a popular destination due to its visa-free entry policy for certain foreign nationals, including Indians. However, the Embassy cautioned that the exemption comes with strict limitations.

The Embassy of India in Vietnam has issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to the country, urging caution over two key concerns — visa rules for Phu Quoc Island and risks associated with the loss of passports during travel.

The Embassy warned that complications may arise in unforeseen situations. Travellers may be required to leave the island due to medical emergencies, flight disruptions or other urgent reasons. In such cases, those without a valid visa for mainland Vietnam could face significant challenges.

These may include delays in accessing medical care, restrictions on movement and immigration-related complications.

“In view of the above, Indian nationals are advised to obtain an appropriate Viet Nam visa prior to undertaking travel to Phu Quoc, even if their itinerary is limited to the island,” the advisory stated.

It added that those choosing to travel without a visa should be prepared for possible immigration-related issues if they are required to travel beyond the island.

Passport loss may delay return The Embassy also mentioned about Indian nationals losing passports while travelling in Vietnam. In such cases, travellers are required to immediately file a police complaint in the jurisdiction where the passport was lost. This document must later be submitted to the Embassy of India in Hanoi or the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.

The advisory noted that Indian authorities make efforts to issue Emergency Certificates or travel documents at the earliest, often on the same day the request is received.

However, even after obtaining emergency travel documents, travellers must wait for an exit permit from Vietnamese authorities. This process takes three to five working days, though it may take longer in some cases.

During this period, Indian nationals are required to remain in Vietnam until the necessary clearance is granted.