Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    India-Pakistan war could've been nuclear, 10 jets were shot down: Trump's fresh claim

    India and Pakistan war could have been nuclear, 10 planes were shot down: Trump

    Updated on: Feb 11, 2026 12:51 PM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    US President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan last year, which he said could have turned nuclear, through tariffs.

    US President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington D.C. (Reuters)
    US President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington D.C. (Reuters)

    "I settled eight wars. Of the eight wars, at least six were settled because of tariffs. In other words, I said, 'if you don't settle this war, I'm going to charge you tariffs, because I don't want to see people getting killed," Trump said in an interview to Fox Business Tuesday.

    "And they said, 'Well, what does this have to do?' I said, 'you're going to be charged'. Like India and Pakistan. It would have been a nuclear war, in my opinion. They were really going at it, 10 planes were shot down. They were going at it," Trump said.

    He added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan said, 'President Trump saved at least 10 million lives when he got us to stop fighting'. Because they were going to go nuclear, (in) my opinion. Without tariffs, that wouldn't happen," Trump said.

    Trump has claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict for more that 80 times since May 10 last year, when he announced on social media that the two neighbours had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by Washington.

    India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

    India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest Pakistan vs USA Live Cricket Score at HindustanTime
    News/India News/India-Pakistan War Could've Been Nuclear, 10 Jets Were Shot Down: Trump's Fresh Claim
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes