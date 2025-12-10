India's 2027 census to go digital, says Union Minister Nityanand Rai | What we know

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that India’s next Census, scheduled for 2027, will be carried out entirely through digital tools, a first for the country’s population-counting exercise. Union Minister Nityanand Rai confirmed that India's next Census in 2027 will utilize digital tools, allowing mobile app data collection and online self-enumeration.(Sansad TV)

Responding to a question from SP MP Sanatan Pandey, Rai said that the government plans to shift from traditional paper-based forms to mobile app-based data collection, while also giving citizens the option to fill in their details themselves through an online portal, said a report by news agency ANI.

"It has been decided to conduct Census 2027 through digital means. It is planned to collect data through Mobile Apps. Respondents may also self-enumerate through the web portal. The Census process is to be managed and monitored through a dedicated portal. In the Census, information of every individual is collected at the place where they are found during the entire period of enumeration," he said, as quoted by the agency.

Rai explained that the basic Census principles will remain unchanged: every person’s information will be recorded at the place where they are physically present during the enumeration window. Migration-related details, including place of birth, last residence, time spent at the current address, and reasons for moving, will continue to be captured as before.

He also noted that the Centre formally publishes the finalized Census questionnaire in the Official Gazette before field operations begin.

Sharing further information through an official statement, Rai said the entire 2027 exercise will be run and supervised via a dedicated digital platform, ensuring end-to-end monitoring. He reiterated that the shift to digital enumeration is aimed at streamlining data collection, improving accuracy and reducing logistical burdens associated with earlier methods.

(With inputs from ANI)