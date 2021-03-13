India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate lowest but we can’t be negligent: Harsh Vardhan
- Harsh Vardhan’s remarks come in the backdrop of the surge in infections since the last month, especially in Maharashtra and Kerala.
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday once again urged people to follow social distancing norms and wear masks as he pointed that at least six states are reporting a spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “India has the lowest fatality rate and now the vaccine is here but this is not the time to be negligent regarding Covid appropriate behaviour. Cases are rising in six states due to people's carelessness. I urge all to abide by social distancing and wear masks,” the health minister told news agency ANI.
Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here
Vardhan’s remarks come in the backdrop of the surge in infections since the last month, especially in Maharashtra and Kerala. Other states reporting a high number of daily Covid-19 cases are Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. Following the upward trend, the country’s active caseload on Saturday surpassed the 200,000 mark, for the first time since January 19, according to the latest figures released by the health ministry.
Maharashtra on Friday logged 15,817 fresh cases, breaching the 15,000 daily case count for the first time in 162 days, according to the state’s health department. Kerala, on the other hand, reported 1,780 new cases taking the state’s infection tally to 1,087,443.
According to an expert team sent to Maharashtra, the Covid-inappropriate behaviour, pandemic fatigue, gram panchayat elections, marriage season and opening of schools, crowded public transport were the possible reasons for the upsurge in cases in the western state. While local administrations have already put in place full or partial lockdowns in several districts, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned that they may have to shut down more places if the cases continue to rise.
The central government is regularly reviewing the status of Covid-19 containment and public health measures with states and Union territories reporting an upsurge in daily new cases, the ministry said in a statement. “Recently, the Centre rushed high-level Public Health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures in view of the recent spike in cases in these States,” the ministry added.
The government said it had earlier also deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to support them in their fight against the spike in Covid-19 cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested with 10 kg explosives, 150 rounds ammunition and pistol in Bengal
- Police said the explosives were being smuggled into West Bengal from Munger in Bihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to attend golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh independence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid case fatality rate lowest but isn’t time to be negligent: Vardhan
- Harsh Vardhan’s remarks come in the backdrop of the surge in infections since the last month, especially in Maharashtra and Kerala.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS-Patna violates govt order on RT PCR test, blames it on ‘software glitch’
- AIIMS-Patna director Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh said Friday evening that the anomaly was due to a “software glitch” and ordered waiving off the RT PCR charge with immediate effect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN experts ask India to release Christian Michel from ‘arbitrary’ detention
- Christian Michel, a British national and alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, has been held in India since December 2018 after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 24,882 new Covid-19 infections, highest this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown in Thane city’s 11 hotspots from today, only essential services allowed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forcible entry not seen on SUV with explosives found near Ambani's house: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSIL to invest ₹10,000 crore in 5 years to launch commercial satellites
- NSIL is targeting commercial launches of satellites and already has a robust order book.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 live: India's records 24,882 new cases, 140 deaths; active cases soar
MCOCA court junks gangster’s plea to stay release of Mumbai Saga
- Gangster D K Rao had claimed that a case against him is pending trial and the release of the movie on his life may prejudice the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of lockdown, hundreds flout social distancing norms in Nagpur market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLA tries to drink sanitiser in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement row
- Oisha's Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain was reading out a statement about the status of paddy procurement in the state in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season when the BJP MLA tried to gulp down a bottle of hand sanitiser.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transgenders in khaki: Ready to take on the world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox