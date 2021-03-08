India's Covid-19 tally rises after 18,599 fresh cases recorded in last 24 hours

On Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 10:29 AM Arpan Rai <arpan.rai@htdigital.in> wrote:

Updated:

India on Monday recorded 18,599 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry update on Monday morning. With this, the country's overall tally reached 11,229,398.

The cases in the country have been rising for the third day in a row, with the active cases witnessing a surge for the sixth consecutive day.

India’s total active caseload stood at 1.88 lakh after six states across the country reported a surge in daily Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are among the active hotspots in the country, driving the daily surge in caseload.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,82,798 which translates to a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 96.91%, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41%.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the country is in the end game of the disease outbreak in the country.

"To succeed at this stage, politics should be kept out of the Covid-19 vaccination drive," the health minister said. He said that people should trust the science behind vaccines and ensure that their near and dear ones get vaccinated on time.

As of Sunday, Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 and Punjab with 1,159 new cases. Prompted by the rise in cases, Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Sunday decided to impose a "partial lockdown" in the district between March 11 and April 4, as part of which markets, malls and cinema halls shall remain shut during the weekends, officials said. Colleges, schools and training institutes will remain shut.

In a revised set of rules, the world-famous heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, and other tourist spots in the district will also remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays, while marriages will not be allowed to be held in function halls during the lockdown period.

On Monday, the Parliament began with its second round of Budget Session but in a curtailed manner. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has made arrangements for the vaccination of parliamentarians in the Parliament premises. The session will be held till April 8.

After the vaccination drive, Parliament might also witness simultaneous sitting of both Houses from 11 am, they said.

At present due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Parliament sits in two shifts - Rajya Sabha in the morning and Lok Sabha in the evening.

India's vaccination drive is being conducted in full swing as 2,09,89,010 people have been inoculated so far, health ministry data on Monday showed.