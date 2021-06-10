India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage crosses 240 million-mark

The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 24 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that in the 18-44 age group, 19,24,924 beneficiaries received the first dose of vaccine and 86,450 got the second dose on Wednesday.

So far, 3,38,08,845 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose across states and union territories and 4,05,114 have got the second dose.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each, the ministry said.

The country has administered cumulatively 24,24,79,167 vaccine doses, according to a provisional report at 7 pm on Wednesday.

The total include 1,00,12,624 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 69,11,311 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,64,71,228 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 87,51,277 FLWs who have received the second dose.

Besides, 7,33,23,267 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have received the first dose and 1,16,22,718 have got the second dose.

As many as 6,16,38,580 beneficiaries aged above 60 have got the first dose and 1,95,34,203 have taken the second dose, the ministry said.

On Wednesday, the 145th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 31,31,759 vaccine doses were administered.

The ministry said 28,37,572 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,94,187 for the second dose.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.