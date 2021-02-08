For the past three days, India's daily Covid-19 toll has remained below 100, with 84 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, India reported the lowest toll as the figure dipped to 78. On Saturday, the toll was 95. With the number of deaths declining every day, the present death rate is 1.43%.

On Monday, India reported 11,831 new Covid-19 infections taking the total tally to 10,838,184. Active cases dipped further below 1.5 lakh and settled at 1,48,609 which is 1.37 per cent of total cases. Compared to yesterday's figure, the number of daily cases fell 2 per cent on Monday as 12,059 cases of Covid-19 were recorded on Sunday.

Though the Covid-19 curve is being flattened across the country, Kerala's figures are still on the high. In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 6,075 new cases, including a UK returnee.

Maharashtra recorded 2,673 fresh cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The vaccination drive, which began on January 16, is going on full swing as frontline workers are also being inoculated. The administration of the second dose of the vaccine will begin from February 13. The Centre has asked states to complete first-round vaccination of all healthcare staff by February 20.

India's vaccination rate was highest in the world as India reached five million-ark in the shortest time in the world. Now, India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the Covid-19 vaccine doses administered, after the US and the UK.