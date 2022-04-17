India’s daily Covid cases cross 1,000-mark again, 6,826 new infections this week

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in India breached the 1,000-mark for the third time this week, with 1,150 new cases reported in the last 24 hours on Sunday.

In the week ending April 17, India has logged a total of 6,826 new cases of the Coronavirus infection (861 on Monday, 796 on Tuesday, 1,088 on Wednesday, 1,007 on Thursday, 949 on Friday and 975 on Saturday.)

Up by 192, the number of active cases in India now stands at 11,558 or 0.03 per cent of the total cases as per data shared by the health ministry.

Over 900 people were said to have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,08,788. The recovery rate remains stable at 98.65 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 186.51 crore. 12.5 Lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours, of which, Over 23,500 were booster doses for adults under the age of 60 and 1.5 Lakh doses (both 1st and 2nd) were administered to children between 12-14 age group.

India on Saturday registered an objection to the WHO’s methodology of counting Covid deaths after a report claimed the global health body’s estimate will show that India's death toll is at least four million, almost eight times the official numbers. As per the government data, the death toll on Sunday stood at 5,21,747 with four new fatalities. The death rate in India is currently at 1.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, authorities in Delhi will step up Covid-19 testing, including by resuming random sampling at metro stations, bus stops and markets, to bolster disease surveillance as the Capital recorded 461 cases on Saturday, with 5.33% of all tests turning positive.