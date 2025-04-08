‘India's economy raced fast despite global challenges’: PM Modi

Noting that the world is looking at India and has hope from the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his government has opened new possibilities through its policies and the decisions taken in the nearly 100 days of this year have strengthened the foundation for the future. PM Modi affirmed that India will soon become the third-largest economy in the world.(PTI)

Addressing the Rising Bharat Summit organised by News 18, PM Modi said that those who thought that India will move slowly and steadily, they are seeing "fast and fearless India".

"Despite global challenges, India raced fast and doubled the size of its economy in just a decade. People who thought India would move slowly and steadily now see a fast and fearless India. Undoubtedly, India will soon become the third-largest economy in the world. Who is driving the unprecedented growth of the country? Youth of India, their ambitions and aspirations," he said.

"We have opened up new possibilities through our policies. Now, income up to ₹12 lakh is tax-free. Young professionals and entrepreneurs will greatly benefit from this change," he added.

PM Modi said his government has opened up several sectors. He also talked about the achievements of his government.

"Similar to the space sector, the nuclear energy sector has now been opened up to private enterprises. Individuals connected to the gig economy will receive social security protection. People who were invisible to others are now at the centre of the policies. A term loan of ₹2 crore will be available for entrepreneurs from the SC, ST, and women's groups. Inclusivity is not just a promise; it's a policy," he said.

PM Modi said delay is the enemy of development.

"The country cannot function by simply delaying projects; it thrives on action and a fast pace of work. Delay is the enemy of development, and we are determined to overcome this challenge. The foundation stone for Assam's Bogibeel Bridge was laid by former Prime Minister Devegowda ji in 1997, and the work was initiated under Vajpayee's government. However, when the Congress Party came to power, the project was halted. The people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam faced difficulties, but the government at that time showed little concern. In 2014, when we were allowed to serve, the project was restarted. Remarkably, we completed the bridge in just four years, by 2018," he said.

PM Modi also talked about the achievements of the MUDRA scheme.

"Over the last 10 years, 52 crore loans have been granted without a guarantee under the MUDRA loan scheme. The scale and speed of the MUDRA loans are unprecedented... Thanks to the MUDRA Yojana, 11 crore people have received loans for the first time to support self-employment," he said.