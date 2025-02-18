India's Got Latent row: Supreme Court urges Centre to regulate ‘obscene content’ on YouTube

The Supreme Court on Tuesday called on Centre to consider regulating ‘obscene content’ on YouTube and other social media platforms, expressing concern over the misuse of these platforms by certain channels. Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on Samay Raina's show have landed him in trouble.

The Supreme Court's comments followed row over controversial remarks made by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during his guest appearance on the show India's Got Latent.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Ranveer Allahbadia, who sought the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him in the matter and interim relief from arrest. Track India's Got Latent row updates

The Supreme Court said that it would not allow such a "vacuum and barren area" to persist.

'So-called YouTube channels misusing space'

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, during the hearing, instructed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who was present for another case, to seek assistance from the Attorney General and Solicitor General on the matter.

"There was this case of so-called YouTubers... We would like you (the government) to do something. If the government is willing to do something, we are happy; otherwise, we will not leave this vacuum and barren area the way so-called YouTube channels are misusing it and all these things are going on..," news agency ANI quoted Justice Kant remarked to Bhati.

The bench stressed the importance and sensitivity of the issue, urging the government to take action. "We should not overlook the importance and sensitivity of the issue," the Supreme Court added.

Justice Kant further instructed Bhati to request the presence of the Attorney General and Solicitor General at the next hearing.

While discussing the case, the Supreme Court bench on Tuesday strongly criticised Ranveer Allahbadia, stating that his comments were inappropriate and deeply shameful.

"There is something very dirty in his mind, which has been vomited by him in the programme," the bench said, adding that his parents and society would be ashamed of his actions.