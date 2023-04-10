INS Vikrant receives historic bell of first warship from former Navy vice chief

India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier – the INS Vikrant – was last month handed over a bell that was once installed on the first carrier with the same name, commissioned in 1961.

The first INS Vikrant carrier (above) was decommissioned in 1997 and the new indigenous INS Vikrant was commissioned by Prime minister Narendra Modi in Kochi on September 2, 2022.

The bell had been placed on the original ‘INS Vikrant’ for almost 36 years after India bought a British-origin aircraft carrier HMS Hercules and renamed it.

Now-retired Vice Admiral SN Ghormade decided to return the bell on March 22 to motivate India’s youth about the rich history of their ship and the Indian Navy. The first INS Vikrant carrier was decommissioned in 1997 and the bell was removed and placed at the designated residence of Indian Navy Vice Chief 5, Motilal Nehru Marg.

Navy officials believe that traditionally bells have played an important role on a warship and this special one has been part of a rich history as it was on the warship when it played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

The warship was active during the wars fought by India against Pakistan and was deployed at key locations to further the security of the nation.

