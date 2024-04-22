India's universities saw 'highest performance improvement' among G20 nations: Nunzio Quacquarelli

Among G20 nations, India's universities demonstrated the “highest performance improvement," registering a “significant” 14% year-on-year improvement in their average ranking, according to Nunzio Quacquarelli, Founder-President, QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a London-based education services provider. Nunzio Quacquarelli with PM Narendra Modi (Image: LinkedIn)

Quacquarelli mentioned this in connection with the performance of India's universities in the latest QS World University Rankings, published on April 10.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“In terms of research output, India has become one of the world’s most rapidly expanding research centres. From 2017 to 2022, its research output surged by an impressive 54%, making it the world’s fourth-largest producer of research,” Quacquarelli wrote in a LinkedIn post.

For India’s higher education progress on the global stage, he also credited “visionary policies spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and recalled his meeting with the Prime Minister.

“During our engaging conversation, it was evident that PM Modi has a passionate commitment to revolutionalise Indian education reflected in the ambitious target within the NEP,” he wrote.

The 2024 rankings, he noted, covered more than 1500 universities in 96 countries, including India, “showcasing excellence in 55 academic subjects and five faculty areas.”

On India, Quacquarelli further shared that the country now ranks “prominently” in 44 out of the 55 QS Subject Rankings, with “standout performances” in Computer Science, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Business Studies, and Physics, among others.

Additionally, of the 69 Indian universities that featured in the top 100 of any of the Subject Rankings, as many as 47 are designated as “Institutes of Eminence,” he added

Among Asian nations, the country has the highest number of universities on the list, second only to China, Quacquarelli further stated.

“The future of Indian higher education is bright, and it is a privilege to watch this transformation unfold,” he concluded.