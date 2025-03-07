India-US trade deal aims to reduce barriers, enhance market access: MEA

The ministry of external affairs on Friday said the India-US trade deal aims to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, boost market access, and strengthen supply chain integration. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

“During Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States last month, both sides announced that they will engage and negotiate a mutually beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement,” he said.

He also said that Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to the US was part of this effort. “The two governments are in the process of advancing a multi-sector bilateral trade agreement. Our objective through the BTA is to strengthen India-US two-way trade across goods and services, increase market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, and deepen supply chain integration between the two countries,” Jaiswal added.

The MEA also said that India has conveyed its deep concern to UK authorities over a security breach during external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit.

