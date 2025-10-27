India-wide SIR: Voter roll revision process begins tomorrow in 12 states, UTs

It will start with 12 states and union territories in what is being seen as Phase 2 of SIR. The SIR held in Bihar recently was Phase 1, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced.

The Election Commission of India (EC) has announced a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls starting October 28, and planned to conclude by February 7, 2026.

The last SIR was held over two decades ago, Gyanesh Kumar said at the Monday press conference in New Delhi. He said SIR has been carried out eight times between 1951 and 2004.

As first step that begins immediately voters in these states will be matched against the 2002/03/04 voting lists.

Key dates for SIR in 12 states/UTs Printing/Training: October 28 to November 3

House to house enumeration phase: November 4 to December 4

Publication of draft electoral rolls: December 8

Claims and objection period: December 9 to January 8, 2026

Notice phase: December 9 to January 31, 2026

Publication of final electoral rolls: February 7, 2026 At the pre-eumeration stage, enumeration forms for this will be filled out by booth-level officers (BLOs) who will go door-to-door at least thrice for each voter. Those temporarily having migrated, or busy during office hours, can fill these details online by themselves.

“SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in poll rolls,” CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

Those who are found — or their parents are — in the 2003 rolls need not give further proofs; only the enumeration form would do. You can look through the 2003 (in come cases 2002 or 2004) rolls on the respective state/UT's election website.

Aadhaar will only be used as identity proof, as per directions of the Supreme Court that came during the Bihar SIR.