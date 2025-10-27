Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    India-wide SIR: Voter roll revision process begins tomorrow in 12 states, UTs

    Last SIR was held over two decades ago, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said at press conference in Delhi; he noted that SIR has been carried out 8 times between 1951 & 2004

    Updated on: Oct 27, 2025 5:28 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Election Commission of India (EC) has announced a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls starting October 28, and planned to conclude by February 7, 2026.

    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Monday, Oct 27, 2025. (PTI)
    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Monday, Oct 27, 2025. (PTI)

    It will start with 12 states and union territories in what is being seen as Phase 2 of SIR. The SIR held in Bihar recently was Phase 1, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced.

    List of 12 states and UTs covered in SIR starting Oct 28

    • Andaman and Nicobar
    • Chhattisgarh
    • Goa
    • Gujarat
    • Kerala
    • Lakshadweep
    • Madhya Pradesh
    • Puducherry
    • Rajasthan
    • Tamil Nadu
    • Uttar Pradesh
    • West Bengal

    The last SIR was held over two decades ago, Gyanesh Kumar said at the Monday press conference in New Delhi. He said SIR has been carried out eight times between 1951 and 2004.

    As first step that begins immediately voters in these states will be matched against the 2002/03/04 voting lists.

    Key dates for SIR in 12 states/UTs

    • Printing/Training: October 28 to November 3
    • House to house enumeration phase: November 4 to December 4
    • Publication of draft electoral rolls: December 8
    • Claims and objection period: December 9 to January 8, 2026
    • Notice phase: December 9 to January 31, 2026
    • Publication of final electoral rolls: February 7, 2026

    At the pre-eumeration stage, enumeration forms for this will be filled out by booth-level officers (BLOs) who will go door-to-door at least thrice for each voter. Those temporarily having migrated, or busy during office hours, can fill these details online by themselves.

    “SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in poll rolls,” CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

    Those who are found — or their parents are — in the 2003 rolls need not give further proofs; only the enumeration form would do. You can look through the 2003 (in come cases 2002 or 2004) rolls on the respective state/UT's election website.

    Aadhaar will only be used as identity proof, as per directions of the Supreme Court that came during the Bihar SIR.

    Proofs include the following (list indicative, EC can expand):

    1. Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to regular employee/pensioner of any central/state govt/PSU
    2. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987.
    3. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority.
    4. Passport
    5. Matriculation/educational certificate issued by recognised boards/universities
    6. Permanent residence certificate issued by competent state authority
    7. Forest rights certificate
    8. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority
    9. National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)
    10. Family register prepared by state/local authorities
    11. Any land/house allotment certificate by government
    12. Aadhaar (for identity only)
    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/India-wide SIR: Voter Roll Revision Process Begins Tomorrow In 12 States, UTs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes