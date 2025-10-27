Voter roll revision SIR begins in 12 states, UTs: Here's a step-by-step guide

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced that the Election Commission will conduct Phase 2 of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, during a press conference in New Delhi on October 27. (ANI)

With Bihar done in Phase 1, the states and union territories where SIR will be held include the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Of these, four — Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal — are due to go to polls in 2026.

As first step that begins immediately voters in these states will be matched against the 2002, 2003 or 2004 voting lists (depending on the last SIR), the CEC announced. Draft rolls will be published on December 9, and the final electoral rolls on February 7. "The second phase will cover 51 crore voters," he said.

He added that the current voter lists in these 12 states and UTs will be frozen as on October 27.