IndiGo, Air India, other airlines reroute Middle East flights amid tensions | All advisories inside

As the tensions in the Middle East further escalated with Iranian attacks on a US airbase in Qatar on Monday night, several airlines in India issued advisories for passengers, with some even cancelling all their flights to the region. Air India also ceased all its flights to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe. (PTI/Reuters)

Both Israel and Iran, however, decided to end their 12-day war on Tuesday by accepting a ceasefire deal proposed by US President Donald Trump. Follow Israel Iran war news live updates

Air India advisory

Air India ceased all its operations to the Middle East region, as well as flights to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe, "with immediate effect at midnight, shortly after Iranian strikes hit a US base in Qatar.

An Air India spokesperson said, "Our India-bound flights from North America are diverting back to their respective origins and others are being diverted back to India or re-routed away from the closed airspaces. We request the understanding of all passengers who may be affected by this disruption that’s beyond an airline’s control."

The spokesperson added that the airline is continuously consulting its external security advisors in view of the situation, and is "vigilantly monitoring" the evolving situation. “We will keep our passengers informed of any updates,” they added.

Air India resuming some flights: Later in the day, a spokesperson for the airline said that Air India "will progressively resume flights" to the Middle East from Tuesday as airspaces gradually reopen in parts of the Middle East.

"Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from today, while services to and from the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity," the spokesperson added.

However, the latest advisory mentioned that some flights might experience delays or cancellations due to consequential impacts and extended re-routings or flight times. Air India affirmed its commitment to restoring its schedule and minimising disruptions.

"Air India will continue to avoid airspaces assessed as unsafe at any given time. We will keep passengers informed of any updates and sincerely appreciate their understanding. The safety and security of our passengers, staff, and aircraft remain our top priority," the spokesperson added.

Air India Express also temporarily suspended its flight operations to and from the Middle East region.

"Impacted guests are being notified of changes directly on the contact details registered with the airline. We request all guests to confirm their flight status and contact details on airindiaexpress.com for the latest updates," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

IndiGo

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory to its passenger around midnight, saying that its flight operations from Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Dammam, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Ras AI-Khaimah and Tbilisi were impacted.

The airline said that it was actively monitoring the situation and adjusting its operations to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

"We understand that diversions/delays disrupt travel plans, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. Impacted customers are advised to check their flight status on our website or app and may explore alternate travel options available online," IndiGo posted on X.

Later on Tuesday morning, with a ceasefire taking effect between Israel and Iran, airports in the Middle East began to gradually reopen.

IndiGo said that with the latest development, it was "prudently and progressively resuming operations on these routes".

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel. Please stay updated via our mobile app or website. Thank you for your continued understanding and trust," the airline posted the update on its X handle.

Akasa Air

Akasa Air's operations also took a hit around midnight due to the tense situation in the Middle East. The airline had posted on X that its flights to and from the region "may be impacted".

"We understand this may affect your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. Our teams are closely monitoring the evolving situation to ensure that all flight operations are within safe and approved airspace," it added.

Akasa Air requested its passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. They also asked customers to contact their 24x7 care centre on +91 9606 112131.

SpiceJet

Some of SpiceJet airline's flights were also likely affected due to the growingly tense atmosphere in the Middle East, with Iran and Israel trading continuous fire and Iranian strikes hitting a US air base in Qatar.

SpiceJet took to X and said, "Due to airspace closure in the Middle East, some of our flights may be affected. Passengers are advised to check their flight status at http://spicejet.com/#status or contact our 24*7 Reservation Helpline numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600 for assistance."

Middle East tensions

Following an intense night of strikes on Iran and Israel, and on a US airbase in Qatar, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Tehran and Jerusalem.

Both Israel and Iran accepted the ceasefire plan proposed by Trump, bringing a halt to their 12-day war that shook the entire Middle East region.

Both sides accepted the ceasefire after Iran launched a final salvo of missiles at Israel, killing at least four persons early Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Israel also launched airstrikes targeting sites across Iran before morning.