IndiGo flight's tail touches runway at Mumbai airport amid bad weather, airline responds

An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft's tail touched the runway at Mumbai Airport during a low-altitude go-around amid bad weather in the city on Friday. IndiGo said that the safety of customers, crew, and aircraft remains the top priority for the airline.(Image for representation/ANI)

An Indigo spokesperson said that the aircraft will undergo necessary checks, repairs, and regulatory clearance before resuming operations.

“On August 16, 2025 an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai," a spokesperson of the airline said.

“Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely. Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations.”

The spokesperson added that the safety of customers, crew, and aircraft remains the top priority for the airline.

"At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We are making all efforts to minimise any subsequent impact on our operations due to this incident,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier in March, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft's tail had touched the runway during landing at Chennai airport.

Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said that it was probing the tail strike incident.

Prior to that, in September last year, a Bengaluru-bound plane suffered a tail strike. The incident occurred with an IndiGo A321 aircraft operating a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru. The flight crew involved in the incident was de-rostered as part of the investigation.

In 2023, the DGCA penalised Indigo by ₹30 lakh due to four tail strike incidents in six months.

During an audit of those incidents, the civil aviation regulator found deficiencies in IndiGo's training and engineering procedure during audits of those incidents.

During the special audit, "certain systemic deficiencies" were observed in Indigo Airlines' documentation pertaining to operations/training procedures and engineering procedures.