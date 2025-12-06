IndiGo flight cancelled? A step-by-step guide on how to claim refund

With the IndiGo Airlines seeing massive flight cancellations and delays for the past four days, a common concern among passengers is how to claim their refund. The airline cancelled all domestic flights departing from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi till Friday midnight, and over 1,000 cancellations were seen across India in a single day on December 6. IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers said the operations would be restored between December 10 to December 15.(REUTERS)

The Delhi airport in a recent advisory said that the flight operations were “steadily resuming” and “getting back to normalcy”. Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers said the operations would be restored between December 10 to December 15.

“December 5 was the most severely impacted day, with the number of cancellations well over 1000. I extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience it has caused to our customers,” Elber said in a video statement.

Passengers will now receive a full refund not just for airline-cancelled flights, but also for flights they cancel or reschedule themselves, the airline said on Friday. This refund exemption and waiver for rescheduling charges for passengers on initiating cancellations is only till December 15, 2025.

Step-by-step process to claim refund

• Visit the official IndiGo website and choose the Refund option, or visit https://www.goindigo.in/refund.html

• Enter your details, including your PNR/ Booking reference number and Email ID/ last name.

• Once your itinerary shows up, select ‘Cancel Flight/ Booking’ option and proceed.

• The refund amount will be shown on your screen along with options on the refund methods. Select your preferred refund method – back to the source or credit shell (which can be used for future flight bookings) – and click on ‘Proceed.’

• Review the booking details and then proceed. Once done, a message on your screen saying ‘Your Booking is Cancelled’ will show up.

• A booking refund in cash can be done at the domestic airport counter, according to the IndiGo website. However, for payments made at the international counter, passengers will have to mail IndiGo at customer.relations@goindigo.in, following which the carrier will provide further assistance.

• For bookings made through a travel agency, the carrier says that the refund amount will go to the travel agency's account on cancellation. “Passengers will have to contact the concerned agency directly to claim their refund,” IndiGo's website says.