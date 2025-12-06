IndiGo flight chaos leaves Kiran Rao stranded at Mumbai airport: ‘11 hours since I left home’

IndiGo's flight cancellations left several passengers stranded, including filmmaker Kiran Rao, who was scheduled to fly to Tokyo. Rao spent more than eleven hours trying to reach her destination but remained stuck at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2 due to repeated delays and unclear communication from the airline. Rao expressed her frustration on Instagram on Friday, adding a humorous twist. (Instagram)

Rao expressed her frustration on Instagram on Friday, adding a humorous twist. She wrote about becoming all too familiar with Terminal 2 during her prolonged wait and even joked about checking Delhi’s pollution while stranded.

Her remarks come after Indigo has witnessed widespread disruptions across major airports in the country, leading to mass cancellation of flights due to mismanagement in planning the crew roster after new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) came into effect.

In her Instagram story, Rao said, "By now (11 hours since I left home) I should've reached Tokyo, but it was nice to get to know Mumbai T2 really well, thanks to IndiGo. And now I'm checking on how Delhi is doing with GRAP II. Good day, all in all."

Kiran Rao stuck for 11 hours.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Saturday as IndiGo flight disruptions continued to cause inconvenience to passengers for a fifth straight day. Long queues at the airports and confusion amid delays and cancellations, as well as chaos surrounding passengers' baggage, has led to widespread discontent directed towards India's largest airline.

Also read| Has IndiGo flight cancellation problem ended? Here's what we know so far

Govt caps domestic ticket prices

The government has stepped in to curb spiralling air ticket prices, imposing temporary fare caps on domestic flights after massive disruptions triggered by IndiGo’s week-long operational meltdown.

The move comes after IndiGo cancelled at least 1,600 flights over the week, triggering nationwide chaos, shrinking capacity and leading to what the ministry of civil aviation called an “unreasonable surge” in fares across major routes.

Also read| IndiGo offers refunds, waives rescheduling fees after govt directive on cancellations

IndiGo offers refunds, waives rescheduling fees

After the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed IndiGo to issue refunds by December 7, the airline announced that it will fully refund all bookings cancelled between December 5 and December 15 and will offer a waiver on all cancellation and rescheduling requests.

IndiGo further added that cancellations have dropped below 850 flights, which it said is much lower compared to Friday, December 5.