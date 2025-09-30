IndiGo flight receives bomb threat mid-air, aircraft declared safe after landing

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi received a bomb threat while airborne on Tuesday morning, triggering an alarm among agencies and initiating a swift security response. IndiGo confirmed the incident. (Reuters File Photo)

According to officials, a threat note with the word ‘BOMB’ written on it was found in one of the lavatories by a crew member, who immediately alerted the pilot. The pilot then informed local air traffic control (ATC).

Following protocol, bomb threat assessment committees (BTAC) were formed simultaneously at both Mumbai and Delhi airports to evaluate the situation and decide on further action.

IndiGo confirmed the incident, saying: “A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on 30 September 2025. Following established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations. We made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering refreshments and providing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities.”

Officials said the BTAC, comprising representatives from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and the airport operator, declared the threat ‘non-specific’. The aircraft was given priority landing, parked in a secluded bay, and thoroughly checked before being declared safe.

The incident comes in the backdrop of multiple hoax threat calls in recent years. Government data shows that 1,143 hoax bomb threats were made to domestic airlines between August 2022 and November 13, 2024, of which 994 were recorded last year. October 2024 alone saw 680 hoax calls, with IndiGo receiving the highest number (197), followed by Air India (191), Vistara (151), Akasa Air (67), and SpiceJet (29).