IndiGo flyer posts video of cockroaches on flight. Netizens say airline ‘truly gone to dogs’

Air carrier IndiGo faced backlash on social media after a passenger took to X, sharing a video that showed cockroaches in the food area of the aircraft.



Aviation journalist Tarun Shukla wrote on X,"Cockroaches and in the food area of a plane (anywhere for that matter) are just truly awful. One hopes @IndiGo6E takes a hard look at its fleet and checks how did this even happen given that it normally flies relatively new @Airbus A320s".



Shukla's video post went viral as netizens slammed the airline over hygiene standards on the flight. An X user shared a video of cockroaches in the food area of the flight.

A user named True_light posted,"@IndiGo6E is truly gone to dogs. From one of the best in the world to one of the worst. Looks like their leadership has given up completely. Time for another fresh budget carrier to take place?"



Another user named Shweta wrote,"They can't manage excess Load".



As per the journalist, IndiGo responded by saying,"We are aware of the video that was circulated on social media showing an unclean corner in one of our aircraft. Our staff promptly took the necessary action onboard. As a precautionary measure, we immediately cleaned the entire fleet and carried out fumigation and disinfection procedures."

“At IndiGo, we maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure a safe, hassle-free experience and regret any inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline's response added.



But the netizens were far from impressed. A user wrote,"Very arrogant ,lame and irresponsible response from the side of Indigo. DGCA should take notice of this incident and take strict action against the airline."



Another user named Kumar Shivay wrote on X,"See, that’s what I like about Indigo. Problems that are beyond control can happen with anyone but in all my journeys with Indigo, if there’s an issue, they’ve always made it a point to quickly solve it too. To be honest that’s all that matters also."