‘India vs US plane food’: Vlogger shares video comparing meals served on fight, asks netizens what they prefer

A vlogger shared a video comparing the food served in premium economy during his flight from Delhi to New York. Vlogger Karl Rock posted the video on Instagram. The image, taken from a vlogger’s ‘India vs US plane food’ video, shows the meals served to him during his journey. (Instagram/@iamkarlrock)

“India vs. U.S. Plane Food,” he wrote. In the video, he details that he booked premium economy class on the flights of a US-bound airline for the first time. The first half of the clip shows the food that was served to him when his flight took off from India.

“I flew out of India, and just see this. This food is definitely better quality than the economy because I was actually able to enjoy it,” he says in the video. The clip then goes on to show the items he was served during the duration of the flight.

The rest of the clip captures his meal served after the flight entered the USA. “But see my dinner out of New York,” he says. He wrapped up his video with a question - “which meal would you rather eat?”

Take a look at this video shared by the vlogger:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 1.3 lakh views. The post has also collected nearly 4,600 likes. People shared varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about this video of flight food:

“Air India food is the best so far. I have been to most of the airlines around the world,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Always enjoy a breakfast meal on a plane. Korean Air has some of the best food I've had,” shared another.

“I was going to say Indian even before the video started. I already know how American airplane food is lol,” posted a third.