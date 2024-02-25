 IndiGo pilot briefly blinded before landing at Kolkata airport. What happened? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / IndiGo pilot briefly blinded before landing at Kolkata airport. What happened?

IndiGo pilot briefly blinded before landing at Kolkata airport. What happened?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2024 09:26 AM IST

Concerned about flight safety, pilots and airlines have urged the Bidhannagar Police to take strict measures against individuals using lasers

An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata experienced an incident as it approached touchdown, with a powerful laser beam penetrating the cockpit when the aircraft was only a kilometre away from landing.

The IndiGo flight 6E 223, carrying 165 passengers and six crew members, was scheduled to land at 7:30 pm on Friday. (File/Bloomberg)
The IndiGo flight 6E 223, carrying 165 passengers and six crew members, was scheduled to land at 7:30 pm on Friday. (File/Bloomberg)

The occurrence has raised significant alarm among pilots and airlines, highlighting the dangers posed by lasers that momentarily blind pilots upon entering the cockpit. Concerned about flight safety, pilots and airlines have urged the Bidhannagar Police to take strict measures against individuals using lasers in the approach funnel, posing risks to aviation safety, The Times of India reported.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The IndiGo flight 6E 223, carrying 165 passengers and six crew members, was scheduled to land at 7:30pm on Friday. As it approached Kaikhali, the captain encountered a laser intrusion.

With the aircraft descending rapidly at a rate of 1,500-2,000 ft per minute towards the runway for touchdown, any momentary blinding or distraction could lead to significant challenges. In cases where the intrusion occurs close to the landing strip, pilots may need to abort the landing and initiate a go-around procedure to ensure a safe approach.

The complaint regarding the laser intrusion was forwarded to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport police station, an airport official told ToI.

“The problem of laser lights and the hazard they pose to flights figured at the Airport Environment Management Committee meeting last week that was attended by Bengal home secretary Nandini Chakravorty,” the newspaper quoted an official as saying.

The laser lights, emanating from both sides of the runway, pose challenges for pilots in maintaining focus and visibility. The intensity of the laser light can be blinding, making it difficult for pilots to navigate safely during these critical phases of flight, HT earlier reported. Authorities said these disruptive acts may be intentional, though the motive remains unclear.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On