IndiGo Jeddah-Hyderabad flight receives 'human bomb' threat, diverted to Mumbai

The Hyderabad airport said an IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad received a security threat on Saturday after which the plane was diverted to Mumbai.

The incident occurred after the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport said it received a threat email claiming that there was a "human bomb" on IndiGo flight 6E 68, operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad.

The threat email, received at around 5.30 am, warned the airport authorities to "prevent landing of IndiGo (flight) in Hyderabad". The aircraft was then diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely.

"...onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus operandi style blast", the email stated, according to news agency PTI.

An Indigo spokesperson confirmed that flight 6E 68, bound for Hyderabad, received a security threat on November 1, which prompted the diversion.

“A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft is cleared for further operations," the spokesperson said in a statement.