IndiGo operations stabilising: Aviation minister Naidu tells Lok Sabha

Civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday said IndiGo’s internal rostering disruptions led to large-scale cancellations, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers, despite the airline’s assurances on following new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). Civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. (ANI)

“Indigo had clearly assured full compliance with these norms and also confirmed its preparedness to undertake its winter schedule. Despite these assurances, prima facie, it was observed that internal rostering disruptions led to large-scale cancellations, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers,” he told the Lok Sabha.

Naidu added that the civil aviation ministry advised the regulator to act immediately and that the disruptions due to IndiGo’s operational failures were “rapidly stabilising.” He said IndiGo has been directed to restructure its operations, add reserve crew capacity, improve passenger handling, and restore normal schedules without any delay. “Enhanced oversight on the ground continues.”

Naidu said IndiGo’s daily flights, which fell to 706 on December 5, increased to over 1,800 on Monday. “[The flights are] expected to rise further today [Tuesday],” he said. Naidu said other airlines continue to operate smoothly, and the airports are reporting normal conditions, without crowding or distress.

Naidu said that refunds, baggage tracing, and passenger support measures were under continuous supervision. “...accountability will be ensured,” he said. He added that the aviation regulator issued show-cause notices to IndiGo’s senior leadership and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation. “Depending on the outcome, strict and appropriate action, as empowered under the Aircraft Rules and Act, will be taken. No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance or non-adherence to statutory provisions.”

He said that passenger interests have been at the centre of the government’s every decision. “We intervened to cap fares so that no passenger would be exploited due to the sudden demand spikes and opportunistic pricing.”

He said IndiGo was ordered to issue refunds promptly. “...as informed by IndiGo, more than ₹750 crore has already reached the passengers.”

Naidu said that re-bookings, if needed, were done without any additional charges to the passengers. “We are monitoring every case of baggage handling and ensuring that communication with passengers is both timely and dignified. As informed by IndiGo, the process of refunds and baggage handling is over in its final stages.” He added that a 24/7 control room continues to assist passengers.

Naidu said the government is determined to build a more robust and competitive aviation ecosystem. “Through our policies, we are encouraging more new airlines to start and operate in India, ensuring fair access to airport capacity and eliminating any possibility of duopoly, controlling connectivity and pricing in our skies,” Naidu said.

He said more airlines mean more choice, affordability, and resilience for the passengers. “In the last decade, Indian aviation has evolved to become more inclusive. India has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, with year-on-year passenger growth of around 12%,” he said.

India is the third-biggest domestic aviation market, with potential for future growth, he said. Naidu added that the policies of the government will ensure that this growth trajectory is kept intact.

He said safety remains fully in force and Indigo is being held accountable. “Passengers’ convenience and dignity are being protected, and long-term measures are underway to make India’s aviation sector stronger and more passenger-centric. The government will remain fully vigilant until normalcy is achieved and will continue to ensure that every passenger in India travels safely, comfortably, and with the respect they deserve.”

Naidu said safety is completely non-negotiable. “India is a founding member of the International Civil Aviation Organization and remains firmly committed to the highest global standards of safety.”

Naidu said that revised rules scientifically designed to prevent pilot fatigue are being implemented. “These reforms are essentially for passenger safety.” Naidu said a phased implementation plan of the new rules has been adopted.