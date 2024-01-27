IndiGo passenger claims ‘bomb planted’ under his seat, flight delayed

An IndiGo flight was delayed at Mumbai airport on Friday after a man claimed that a bomb was planted under his seat. The incident took place on a Lucknow-bound flight 6E 5264 during the later hours of January 26 when the security forces were on high alert on the occasion of Republic Day. FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai (REUTERS)

According to the Mumbai police, authorities halted the flight to conduct a thorough check of the aircraft after the man claimed that a bomb was under his seat. A team of Mumbai police and airport agencies also reached the spot immediately to investigate the claims.

However, they did not find any suspicious objects inside the aircraft during the investigation.

The police have detained the 27-year-old passenger and registered a case against him under sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The police are investigating why he did this,” the Mumbai police said, reported ANI.

In a similar incident, the security forces at the Delhi airport mounted a massive search operation on Wednesday after SpiceJet received a call claiming a bomb had been placed on a Darbhanga-bound flight. According to SpiceJet, the call was received by the company's reservation office on Wednesday evening.

"On 24th January, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay," SpiceJet said in a statement.

“Passengers have been deplaned safely and the aircraft is undergoing a thorough search by security agencies,” it added.

Hours after a thorough probe by the security agencies, the threat was found to be a hoax.

(With inputs from agencies)