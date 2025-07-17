What is ‘PAN PAN PAN’? Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight pilot alerts before emergency landing in Mumbai

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Wednesday night after an issue in one of its engines mid-air. An IndiGo passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai,(REUTERS file)

The flight (6E 6271), an Airbus A320neo, safely landed at 9.53pm. It was carrying 191 people on board.

The aircraft was flying from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Goa when the incident occurred at 9.27pm, about 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar, according to officials.

“The pilot declared ‘PAN PAN PAN’ due to a malfunction in engine number 1,” one airport official told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.

A second official said ambulances and fire tenders were placed on standby and followed the aircraft to the bay as per standard operating procedures.

In an official statement, IndiGo said the incident was due to a technical glitch.

"A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai."

Why pilot say ‘PAN PAN PAN’



A PAN alert is a standard international radio urgency signal used by pilots and mariners to indicate a non-life-threatening emergency that still requires attention.

Pilots use the alert signal when they encounter serious issues that don't pose an immediate threat to life or the aircraft but still require quick attention.

Some of the situations when the call signal is given out include partial engine failure, medical emergencies on board, low fuel, any non-critical mechanical failure, among others.

The PAN call is one level below a Mayday call, indicating a serious but not immediate threat. Such situations include total engine failure, fire, or any accident that jeopardises the safety and integrity of the aircraft.

As standard practice in aviation and maritime radio communication, the calls are repeated thrice to ensure clarity, immediate recognition, and reduce the risk of miscommunication.