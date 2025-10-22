IndiGo to operate Mumbai to Madinah direct flights daily from November 15

IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it will operate daily and direct flights between Mumbai and Saudi Arabia's Madinah, starting from November 15. IndiGo's flights to Madinah from Hyderabad, which used to run four times a week, will also run daily from November 16. (Reuters)

The airline stated in an official release that it will operate its Airbus A320 aircraft on this route, adding that flight bookings are now open on its website, mobile application, and across verified travel sites.

This will be an addition to IndiGo's existing flights from Hyderabad to Madinah, which operate four times a week, and will be upgraded to a daily service starting November 16.

Between India and the four cities in Saudi Arabia — Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah — the airline operates more than 150 flights.

IndiGo also announced its flight schedule between Mumbai and Madinah, effective from November 15.

Mumbai-Madinah: Flight 6E 0059 - Daily operation - Departure at 10:05 pm - Arrival at 1:10 am (+1)

Mumbai-Madinah: Flight 6E 0060 - Daily operation - Departure at 9:50 pm - Arrival at 4:45 am (+1) At present, IndiGo is the only Indian airline that flies direct to Madinah.

During the Hajj season, several Indian pilgrims visit Madinah to offer prayers at the Prophet's Mosque.

For this year's Hajj season, June 4 to June 9, 2025, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia allotted a quota of 1,75,025 (1.75 lakh) to India.

Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, which, while has its pre-listed dates, takes place depending on the sighting of the moon.

The annual pilgrimage follows the path of Prophet Ibrahim and Prophet Muhammad, symbolising their devotion and submission to Allah. Millions of pilgrims undertake Hajj, including several from India.