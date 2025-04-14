IndiGo, other airlines to stop operations at Delhi airport's T2 from April 15. Here's why

IndiGo airlines will be only be operating from Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from April 15 and stop operations at T2 due to maintenance work that will be carried out there. IndiGo said in a statement on Sunday that April 15, 2025, all Delhi T2 flights will shift to the Terminal 1 of IGI Airport due to maintenance.(REUTERS/File)

IndiGo said in a statement on Sunday that April 15 onwards, all Delhi T2 flights will shift to the Terminal 1 due to maintenance.

With the implementation of this change, IndiGo will now operate from Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport till further notice.

“Delhi Terminal 2 is going under maintenance, resulting in all flights being moved to Terminal 1 starting April 15, 2025, until further notice,” IndiGo's notice said, adding that a list of flights being reassigned will be shared on its website.

“While notifications are being sent to registered contact details via Email and WhatsApp, we're also appending a list of flights that are being reassigned on our website, so you have all the information you need at your fingertips,” IndiGo added.

Apart from IndiGo, flights operated by other airlines from the IGI's T2 are expected to be shifted to other terminals as well.

Akasa Air, which is among the airlines which operate flights from T2, also said that all its flights to and from Delhi will operate from Terminal 1 (1D) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Meanwhile, Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 1 will be fully operational from April 15. “In just 2 days, experience a smarter, more comfortable journey at Delhi Airport’s upgraded Terminal 1. Get ready for smoother travel, better connectivity, and world-class facilities — all under one roof,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a post on X on Sunday.

Flight status can be checked here or by contacting the airline concerned.