Indo-Pacific, Global South nations view India as reliable partner: Rajnath Singh

India’s economic rise, technological capabilities and principled foreign policy have resulted in the country becoming “a voice of balance and responsibility” in a swiftly changing global environment, “with countries across the Indo-Pacific and the Global South viewing us as a reliable partner,” defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. Rajnath Singh said India is shaping global discussions with a sense of responsibility, strategic autonomy and confidence. (ANI photo)

“When India advances on the path of strength, security and development, the world benefits in several ways,” Singh said on the concluding day of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025.

“First, a stable India contributes to a stable global economy. Second, India’s digital public infrastructure offers a model of inclusive, transparent and secure governance for many nations. Third, India’s ethical approach to emerging technologies, whether AI, cyber or space, sets standards that others look to. Fourth, our commitment to peace, climate responsibility and humanitarian values adds moral weight to international cooperation.”

Singh also launched Project Ekam at the event, a strategic initiative to develop indigenous artificial intelligence solutions for the military. It seeks to provide complete control over data security, tailored solutions to military terminology, operational doctrines and specific data sets, the defence ministry said. “The project has developed the framework and platform for deployment and hosting of all open-source and indigenous AI models running on state-of-the-art Al applications and thus will be a game-changer for the defence forces,” it said in a statement.

India, Singh said, is shaping global discussions with a sense of responsibility, strategic autonomy and confidence, and the country has earned global trust on the back of the path-breaking reforms, and its consistent stand for respect of sovereignty of nations and a rules-based order.

Geopolitical uncertainties and challenges such as terrorism, cross-border support to extremist elements, attempts to alter the status quo, maritime pressures, and even information warfare require constant vigilance and clarity of purpose, he said. Reforms, he added, are becoming a strategic necessity more than a choice as they strengthen the adaptability of institutions, enhance the agility of the armed forces, and give the nation the confidence to shape its own destiny.

Speaking at the same event on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu hailed the army for reforming structures, re-orienting doctrines and redefining capabilities to be future-ready and mission-capable across all domains.

“We are strengthening border and maritime infrastructure to support security and connectivity. We are modernising our forces through new platforms, technologies, and structures. We are reforming procurement processes to ensure speed, transparency and accountability,” the defence minister said.

Through Atmanirbharta, India is building a defence industrial ecosystem that encourages innovation, supports industry, and reduces external dependencies, he said. “We are investing in start-ups, deep-tech capabilities, and R&D that will shape the battlefields of the future. We are ensuring that the interests and welfare of our soldiers, veterans and their families remain central to our decision-making.”

Singh said the armed forces were the strongest pillar of the nation’s resilience, adding that their capability, readiness, restraint and firmness is a driving force that allows India to deal with its neighbourhood challenges while contributing to regional stability. “India believes in peace and dialogue, but when it comes to the sovereignty and security of the people, we do not compromise,” Singh said.

Reforms and modernisation in the armed forces are not just administrative tasks but investments in India’s long-term future, he added.