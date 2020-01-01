e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Indore adjudged India’s cleanest city

In the category of cities having population more than 10 lakh, Bhopal stood second in first quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second quarter results (July-September) of 'Swachh Survekshan League 2020'.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 04:01 IST
HT Correspondent and Agencies
HT Correspondent and Agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Minister of state for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at a press conference to announce the Results of SS League 2020 in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Minister of state for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at a press conference to announce the Results of SS League 2020 in New Delhi on Tuesday.
         

Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has been adjudged India’s cleanest city for the fourth time in a row and Kolkata was the worst performer among cities with a population of more than 1 million, according to Centre’s Swachh Survekshan League 2020 rankings (SS League 2020) released on Tuesday.

In the category of cities having population more than 10 lakh, Bhopal stood second in first quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second quarter results (July-September) of ‘Swachh Survekshan League 2020’.

Ranks have been assigned in two categories, namely cities with population of 100,000 and above (with two sub-categories, i.e. 100,000-1 million and 1 million and above) and cities with population of less than 100,000.The third position was grabbed by Surat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Vodara was ranked fourth, followed by Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Nashik, Greater Mumbai, Allahabad and Lucknow.

Among cantonment boards, Delhi Cantt stood first while second and third positions were grabbed by Jhansi Cantonment board and Jalandhar Cantonment Board respectively in the second quarter.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board in Hyderabad was worst performer among other cantonment boards. According to the survey, Kolkata grabbed lowest position in cleanliness in the category of cities having population more than 10 lakh in the second quarter.

