Indore groom travels with 12 in single vehicle, slapped with fine of Rs 2,100

india

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:56 IST

A bridegroom who was travelling with 12 people was fined Rs 2,100 on Monday after civic officials in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the state’s worst coronavirus-hit district, saw him sitting in a vehicle and merrily flouting social distancing norms. The 12 others, who were part of his marriage party, did not bother to sport masks either.

Indore Municipal Corporation Health Officer Vivek Gangrade said Dharmendra Nirale; the groom was fined while officials were on a routine round to see if social distancing norms were being followed amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

Indore happens to be Madhya Pradesh’s worst-hit district by the coronavirus pandemic, with a high concentration of Covid-19 positive patients.

“The administration did allow 12 people to take part in a marriage function, but in this case all 12 of them were sitting in close proximity inside a single vehicle, that too without wearing masks. We recovered Rs 2,100 as a fine on the spot from Nirale,” he said.

The fine comprised Rs 1,100 for not maintaining social distance and Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks, Gangrade said.

Indore has a total of 4,069 Covid-19 cases currently and 174 people have died of the infection.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday touched 10,935 with 133 new coronavirus cases being detected in the last 24 hours, including 40 in capital Bhopal.

With six people succumbing to the infection, the Covid-19 death toll in the state touched 465, the state health department said.