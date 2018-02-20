Indore school bus accident: HC grants bail to DPS principal

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Tuesday granted bail to the principal of Delhi Public School (DPS) in Indore, who was arrested for alleged violation of rules, following the death of four students of the institute in a bus accident on January 5.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma of the high court’s Indore bench granted bail to DPS principal Sudarshan Sonar.

Sonar’s lawyers argued that his arrest was not legal and the mishap occurred due to negligence of the bus driver and there was no criminal responsibility of the school principal.

However, the public prosecutor opposed Sonar’s bail plea saying that being the head of the institution, he could not be absolved from the responsibility of the accident.

Sonar was arrested on February 12 for allegedly violating rules and regulations related to transport and maintenance of school buses.

The district court had twice rejected his bail plea.

On January 5, a bus belonging to the school had rammed into a truck at Kanadiya bypass, killing four students and the driver.

The police had arrested a DPS official and two other persons on January 7, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, cheating and forging documents after investigations revealed that speed governor of the bus was not working.