Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Vidhie takes U-turn after denying statements, now says...

Vidhie Mukerjea, a key prosecution witness in the Sheena Bora murder case, claimed in an affidavit submitted in a Mumbai court on Thursday that the CBI had recorded her statement after the arrest of her mother and key accused Indrani in 2015, reversing her earlier stand. The Sheena Bora murder case takes a new turn with Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Vidhie taking a U-turn in her testimony.(HT File)

This claim was in complete contrast to her earlier assertion, made during a deposition two days ago, in which she denied recording any statement before probe agencies and said documents annexed as her statement in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet were “forged and fabricated.”

The special CBI court on Thursday completed her testimony.

On Wednesday, Vidhie, 28, had surprised the court by contradicting the prosecution’s version. She testified that Rahul Mukerjea — Indrani’s stepson and Sheena’s boyfriend — had told her in 2015 that Sheena Bora was with him even after the date of the alleged murder. Rahul had claimed he dropped Sheena on the day she went missing in April 2012 and later picked her up from the same spot, she added.

During cross-examination on Thursday by advocate Manjula Rao, representing Peter Mukerjea, Vidhie provided details of her whereabouts in 2015. “Within a week of my mother’s arrest in August 2015, I left for London. I came back in October for three days, when I was taken to the CBI office for questioning. After that, I did not return until December during my Christmas vacation,” she told the court.