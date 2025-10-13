Hyderabad, A three-month-old boy died in Sangareddy district of Telangana after receiving pulse polio drops. District health officials on Monday said the death was most likely caused by aspiration leading to asphyxia and was not related to the vaccine. Infant’s death in Telangana likely due to asphyxia, not polio vaccine: officials

The infant's parents had alleged that their son died within 20 minutes of receiving the polio drops on Sunday.

The charge was denied by officials.

The baby, a resident of Bheemra village in Kangti mandal, was brought to the local pulse polio booth by his parents around noon on Sunday.

He was administered the polio drops and kept under observation until 12.30 pm, according to details provided by the Kangti Primary Health Centre medical officer.

During this period, the baby remained normal with no complaints, and the parents subsequently took him home. Around 1 pm, they returned to the booth with complaints of incessant crying and one episode of vomiting, a preliminary report said.

Health officials said the mother had given the baby bottled milk after reaching home. The ASHA worker on duty advised her to take the baby to PHC Kangti for medical attention.

However, the parents took the baby to a private doctor around 2 pm.

The private doctor examined the infant and immediately informed the PHC medical officer.

The officer, who rushed to the clinic, observed bluish discolouration of the lips, frothing from the nose, and absence of respiratory movements.

The local doctor declared the baby dead at around 2.15 pm, the report said.

“The doctor who conducted the post-mortem examination believed that the death of the baby was most probably caused by laryngeal spasm secondary to aspiration, leading to death. The stomach contents have been sent for examination, and the final report is awaited,” the report said.

Health officials further noted that 108 children were vaccinated at the same booth using the same vaccine, and no adverse events were reported among them.

“Based on the available history, it is presumed that the cause of death was most probably due to aspiration leading to asphyxia, and not related to the vaccine. The final report will be submitted after receipt of the post-mortem report,” the officials said.

In Telangana, the pulse polio campaign is being conducted in six districts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.