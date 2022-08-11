3 soldiers killed in action, 2 terrorists neutralised in J&K's Rajouri

Two terrorists trying to infiltrate an army camp at Pargal in Darhal area in Rajouri were neutralised early Thursday, a senior police official said. Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, said that two army personnel also got injured in the attack. Security officials have cordoned off the area and additional parties have been despatched for the location.

“As reported by army, someone tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal near Budh Kanadi in Darhal area of Rajouri district early morning. Sentry on guard duty challenged and an exchange of fire took place. Additional parties have been despatched for the location which is around 6 km from police station Darhal," Singh said.

Army's 16 Corps wrote in its Twitter handle, "2 terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal #Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops. The terrorists have been neutralised. 5 soldiers also suffered injuries and are being treated."

Indian Army officials said it was a suicide attack which was foiled by the alert sentry on guard duty.

"Attackers had tried to enter the camp around 3.30am but the attempt was foiled and an exchanged of gunfire ensued," they said.

Three soldiers lost their lives in the attack while an officer has been injured, according to official sources.

“16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. The area is being sanitised,” ANI quoted Indian Army officials as saying.

(More details awaited…)