Influencer, 19, dies by suicide on Instagram live in Chhattisgarh, followers make attempts to save her

A 19-year-old social media influencer in Chhattisgarh died by suicide while live-streaming on Instagram. The incident took place on Thursday in Janjgir Champa district. The shocking event was witnessed by at least 21 of her followers, who were unable to intervene in time to save her. Police are examining her mobile phone for clues to understand her mental state.(Representational image)

The young influencer had been struggling with heartbreak in love, which is believed to have led her to take the drastic step, reports Times of India. Her parents, who work in Hyderabad, are in shock and have been unable to provide further details.

During the live stream, some of her followers attempted to intervene, with a few locals rushing to her home in Nawagarh town, 150 km from Raipur. However, they found the home locked from inside, and by the time neighbors broke in and reached her room, it was too late. She was declared dead by doctors at a nearby health center.

The family told police that the victim was deeply engrossed in social media, often posting reels and videos that garnered significant views. Police are examining her mobile phone for clues to understand her mental state and what led her to take the extreme step.

Followers tried to reach her

One of her Instagram followers told police that he felt helpless as he did not personally know her and didn't know how to reach her to save her. Another follower attempted to call her phone but couldn't connect.

The incident has raised concerns about the mental health of young people, particularly those who are active on social media. Authorities are urging young people and their families to be vigilant about signs of emotional and mental distress and to seek help.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).