Influencer Kamal Kaur's last Instagram post days before her death

The body of 30-year-old social media influencer Kanchana Kumari was recovered in Punjab's Bathinda on Wednesday, police said. A resident of Lachman Colony in Ludhiana, Kanchana — popularly known online as ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’ — had posted a cryptic message just three days before her death. The last post by social media influencer Kanchana Kumari, known online as ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’, was shared three days before her death.(kamalkaurbhabhi/Instagram)

Her final post, shared on both her verified Instagram and Facebook accounts, featured a photo of herself with the caption: “no emotion, no love". The post quickly drew attention, with many followers expressing concern in the comments.



Popular social media influencer

Kanchana was a well-known digital creator, especially popular on Instagram and YouTube. Her Instagram account had 3.83 lakh followers and over 1,350 posts where she regularly engaged her audience with lifestyle content.

On YouTube, she ran a channel called Funny Bhabhi TV, which had gained 2,36,000 subscribers and featured 484 videos since launching in November 2022.

Her content included vlogs, shorts, and glimpses of her daily life, through which she built a loyal fan base. According to police sources, she faced criticism in the past from an overseas gangster for alleged use of objectionable language in her content.

Body found dead in a parked car

Tragically, Kanchana Kumari was found dead on Wednesday evening in a parked car at Adesh Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda, according to police reports. Investigators suspect that she was murdered and her body later dumped in the rear seat of the car.

According to the police, she left Ludhiana on June 9 and subsequently lost contact with her family. Investigations are ongoing, and her passing has left many of her followers grappling with questions about her final days.