Influencer Kamal Kaur found dead in a car in Punjab, cops suspect murder

The body of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari was found at a parked car at Adesh Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda on Wednesday evening, police confirmed. Known by her online persona ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’, Kanchan had a verified Instagram account with over 3.83 lakh followers.

Known by her online persona ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’, Kanchan had a verified Instagram account with over 3.83 lakh followers and had posted 1,351 times on the platform. She was also active on several other social media sites.

According to police sources, Kanchan had been criticised a few months ago by a gangster based overseas for allegedly using objectionable language in her content.

Superintendent of Police (City) Narinder Singh confirmed on Thursday that the deceased was a 30-year-old resident of Lachman Colony in Ludhiana.

“The victim’s family has been informed. Preliminary information suggests she left Ludhiana on June 9 for a promotional event in Bathinda and subsequently lost contact with her family. Further legal action will be taken based on their statements,” he said.

Investigators suspect the woman was murdered and her body later dumped in the rear seat of the car.

“Due to the advanced stage of decomposition, it is currently not possible to determine the presence of any injury marks. The body has been sent to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital for post-mortem,” the SP added.

Police were alerted after a foul smell was noticed coming from the parked vehicle, which appeared to have been abandoned.