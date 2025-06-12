'She's spreading filth': What gangster Arsh Dalla said about Kamal Kaur, influencer found dead in car

Kamal Kaur, the Punjabi influencer found dead in a car on Wednesday night, had received threats from Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla last year. Kaur’s body was discovered in a car near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda on June 11, 2025. The shocking discovery was made after locals complained of a foul smell emanating from the parked car. Punjabi influencer Kamal Kaur was found dead in a car in Bathinda.

Who was Kamal Kaur?

Kamal Kaur was a Ludhiana-based influencer with more than 3.84 lakh followers on Instagram. She was known for her funny social media videos, although she had faced some criticism for using foul language.

Kaur’s real name was Kanchan Kumari. She was believed to be in her mid-30s.

Police are treating her death like a case of murder. Preliminary investigation suggests that she was murdered somewhere else and her body was dumped in a car.

Threats from Arsh Dalla

Kaur had received threats from Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla last year for posting “inapproporiate” content.

In an audio recording reported by News18 Punjab in October 2024, Arsh Dalla was heard saying that Kamal Kaur spreads filth on social media. The gangster then threatened to kill one of her family members unless she removed her videos.

Speaking to the media, Bathinda SP (City) Narinder Singh said, “Prima facie, it appears someone abandoned the car here after committing the crime. The post-mortem report will provide clarity. The car appears to bear fake registration number plates, and we are seeking details from the transport authorities.”

Who is Arsh Dalla?

Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, is a designated terrorist in India and an aide of slain Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Arsh Dalla is a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorist acts including terror financing.

A native of Dala village in Moga district, he faces 58 narco-terror cases in Punjab. Dalla fled India and moved to Canada in 2018.

According to Punjab Police, he got married to a Canadian citizen in 2018. The couple has a daughter together. Dalla’s mother continues to live in the Punjab village where he grew up.